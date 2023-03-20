Main content
UN climate report warns of disaster
The UN's climate body says the world is on the brink of irrevocable damage
The UN's International Panel on Climate Change says the world is on the brink of irrevocable damage, with global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius now certain without drastic action. Also in the programme; a senior US figure involved in the invasion of Iraq expresses regret for his government's poor planning. And an iconic Indian cola brand attempts a comeback.
(Picture: File image of a power station. Credit: Getty Creative)
Today 21:06GMT
