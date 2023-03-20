It's Xi Jinping's first visit since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year - we'll discuss the symbolism of the trip; also, European banking shares have fallen after an emergency takeover of the failing bank Credit Suisse, by its larger Swiss rival, UBS; and on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq, our Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen speaks to those whose lives were turned upside-down.

(Photo: Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sold on a street souvenir shop in downtown Moscow. Credit: Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)