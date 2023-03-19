Main content

Putin's Mariupol visit condemned by Ukraine

Ukraine has condemned the Russian President's visit to the occupied city of Mariupol.

Ukraine has condemned President Vladimir Putin's visit to the occupied city of Mariupol. It was the first time the Russian leader had been to a newly-occupied Russian territory in Ukraine, since ordering the invasion last year. Newshour spoke to Ukraine's prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, about the visit.

Also in the programme: UBS agrees to rescue deal for Credit Suisse; and an accountant investigating high-level corruption, has been shot dead in South Africa.

(Picture: Russia's President, Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

President Putin visits occupied Mariupol

Next

20/03/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.