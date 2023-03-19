Main content
Putin's Mariupol visit condemned by Ukraine
Ukraine has condemned the Russian President's visit to the occupied city of Mariupol.
Ukraine has condemned President Vladimir Putin's visit to the occupied city of Mariupol. It was the first time the Russian leader had been to a newly-occupied Russian territory in Ukraine, since ordering the invasion last year. Newshour spoke to Ukraine's prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, about the visit.
Also in the programme: UBS agrees to rescue deal for Credit Suisse; and an accountant investigating high-level corruption, has been shot dead in South Africa.
(Picture: Russia's President, Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
