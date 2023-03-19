Main content

President Putin visits occupied Mariupol

It's his first visit to Ukrainian territory occupied since the invasion a year ago

President Putin has been to Mariupol - thought to be his first visit to Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia since the invasion a year ago. Also on the programme: emergency talks are continuing in Switzerland in an attempt to rescue the troubled bank, Credit Suisse, before the opening of financial markets on Monday; and a Tyrannosaurus Rex goes up for auction.

(Photo: Russian President Putin visits Crimea on ninth anniversary of Russia"s annexation 18/03/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)

