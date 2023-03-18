Former US President Donald Trump claims that he will be arrested next Tuesday – and asks supporters to protest in support

Is former US President Donald Trump about to be arrested? He claims he is - posting on social media that he's heard leaked reports that he will be indicted. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating alleged "hush-money" payments made to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels. We hear from the Associated Press’s National Political Reporter Michelle Price.

Also in the programme: the Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia – a key focus of the ICC indictment of Russian president Vladimir Putin. And actor Sam Neil on his Non-Hodgkins's lymphoma diagnosis.

(Photo: A message on 18 March 2023 on the Truth Social account of former US President Donald Trump reads that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday 21 March as prosecutors consider charges over hush money payments to a porn star, and calls on his supporters to protest. Credit: Social Media via Reuters)