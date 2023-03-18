Main content

Imran Khan supporters clash with police outside Pakistan court

Mr Khan is facing corruption charges, which he says are politically motivated

We go to Pakistan where former PM Imran Khan faces corruption charges in court in Islamabad. There have been clashes between his supporters and the police.

Also on the programme: one of Russia's most decorated writers, Mikhail Shishkin, gives us his reaction to the ICC's arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin; and the actor Sam Neill has revealed he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and is receiving chemotherapy.

(Photo: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. CREDIT: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Putin

Next

18/03/2023 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.