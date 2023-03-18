Main content
Imran Khan supporters clash with police outside Pakistan court
Mr Khan is facing corruption charges, which he says are politically motivated
We go to Pakistan where former PM Imran Khan faces corruption charges in court in Islamabad. There have been clashes between his supporters and the police.
Also on the programme: one of Russia's most decorated writers, Mikhail Shishkin, gives us his reaction to the ICC's arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin; and the actor Sam Neill has revealed he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and is receiving chemotherapy.
(Photo: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. CREDIT: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
