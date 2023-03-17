The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin for the alleged trafficking of children from Russian occupied parts of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin for the alleged trafficking of children from Russian occupied parts of Ukraine. We hear from the court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Also on the programme: shares fall once again at the troubled bank Credit Suisse; and we speak to Brazilian music legend Gilberto Gil.

(Picture: President Putin of Russia. Credit: Metzel / Reuters)