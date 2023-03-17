Main content

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Putin

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin for the alleged trafficking of children from Russian occupied parts of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin for the alleged trafficking of children from Russian occupied parts of Ukraine. We hear from the court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Also on the programme: shares fall once again at the troubled bank Credit Suisse; and we speak to Brazilian music legend Gilberto Gil.

(Picture: President Putin of Russia. Credit: Metzel / Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

17/03/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

18/03/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.