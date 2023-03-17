The French President has used a special constitutional power to force his pension reforms through the national assembly. Crowds converged on Place de la Concorde in response to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The plans had sparked two months of heated political debate and strikes.

Also on the programme: the prospective meeting between the leaders of China and Russia; and greenwashing - we hear that there are now a number of associated terms - but what are green hushing, green crowding and green lighting?

(Image: Firefighters extinguish a fire after a demonstration near the National Assembly after the French National Assembly vote on the government's proposed pension reform law in Paris, France, on 16 March 2023. Credit: Badra/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)