The BBC joins Ukrainian soldiers as they battle for the city in the Donbas region.

The battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has been the longest and bloodiest since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February. On a day when a UN-backed inquiry has accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, we hear from Ukrainian soldiers just 500 metres from Russian forces as they battle for the city in the Donbas region.

Also on the programme: the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tells us why he didn’t show up in court this week to face the charges against him; and a bid to ban the import of hunting trophies to the UK comes under fire from African conservationists.

(Picture: A Ukrainian soldier watches his surroundings at a frontline position near Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine on March 16, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)