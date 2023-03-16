Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani government of trying to 'get him out of the way'. Speaking to Newshour from his compound the former Pakistani PM calls for fresh elections.

Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani government of trying to 'get him out of the way'. Speaking to Newshour from his compound the former Pakistani PM says only fresh elections can unlock the 'quagmire'.

Also in the programme Evgenia Kara-Murza on her husband's trial; and decoding the Herculaneum scrolls.

(Picture: Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, pose with a placard in a shape of a cricket bat, with "My-Red Line Imran Khan" written on it, as they gather with others outside Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)