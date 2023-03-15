Credit Suisse's shares have tumbled after it disclosed "material weakness" in its accounting controls. The worries have spread across share markets with all major European indexes falling sharply.

Also on the programme: a Pakistani court has ordered police to suspend their operation to detain the opposition leader, Imran Khan; and we hear about the giant seaweed island headed towards Florida's coastline.

(A screen displays information about Credit Suisse bank on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 15 March 2023. Credit: Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)