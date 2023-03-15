Main content

Credit Suisse shares plunge

Fear over Swiss bank has investors on edge.

Credit Suisse's shares have tumbled after it disclosed "material weakness" in its accounting controls. The worries have spread across share markets with all major European indexes falling sharply.

Also on the programme: a Pakistani court has ordered police to suspend their operation to detain the opposition leader, Imran Khan; and we hear about the giant seaweed island headed towards Florida's coastline.

(A screen displays information about Credit Suisse bank on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 15 March 2023. Credit: Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

15/03/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

16/03/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.