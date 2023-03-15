There are concerns the number may rise as teams reach areas of Malawi cut off by Tropical Storm Freddy.

Malawi says over 220 people are now known to have died in floods and mudslides resulting from Tropical Storm Freddy.

The number may rise as rescue teams reach cut-off areas as the weather improves. We hear about the challenges from a UNICEF official.

Also in the programme: How cricket intervened in attempts by police in Pakistan to arrest the opposition politician, Imran Khan; and we hear from Afghan musicians who were forced to flee because after the Taliban took over.

(Photo shows people crossing a makeshift bridge where flood water affected the previous crossing in Blantyre, Malawi on 14 March 2023)