Aukus pact condemned by China

China calls deal 'path of error and danger'.

Beijing has strongly criticised the significant naval deal. The pact is aimed at countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also on the programme: a special report on outstanding cases of alleged human rights violations in South Africa under Apartheid; and we hear about a swimming pool heated by a computer.

(Photo: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at Point Loma naval base, San Diego, US, to discuss the Aukus trilateral security pact, 13 March 2023. Credit: Rousseau/PA Wire)

