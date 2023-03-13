Main content

Bank shares plunge following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank

Shares in many banks have plunged after the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank, with the US and UK governments intervening to keep markets stable.

Shares in many American and European banks have plunged after the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank, with the US and UK governments intervening to keep markets stable.

We'll look at what can be done to prevent contagion.

Also in the prograamme: Flooding in a small town in Queensland, Australia has brought unexpected danger; and what the big wins at the Oscars mean for Asian representation on the big screen.

(Photo shows a destroyed Silicon Valley Bank. Credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

