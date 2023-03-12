The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, says she's been working all weekend to prevent the consequences of a major bank collapse from spreading. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank was the biggest such failure in the US for fifteen years.

Also on the programme; is another Iranian American prisoner swap imminent? Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, told state TV that a deal could be done soon, although the US denies it. And it's Oscar night and the film The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for nine awards. But even if it goes home empty handed, the film has changed the life of one woman, 83-year-old Delia Barry, who knitted the jumpers worn by the cast and who is now a social media sensation. We hear from her.

(Picture: The Silicon Valley Bank Credit: Getty)