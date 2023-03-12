Britain's Rishi Sunak and Australia's Anthony Albanese have gone to the Pacific coast to meet President Joe Biden at a summit in San Diego. AUKUS is on the agenda - the new defence pact established 18 months ago to counter what they see as a growing security threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also in the programme: the migrants crossing by sea. Will the Italian government’s latest policies help to save lives? And a look ahead to the Oscars.

(Photo: The Virginia-class USS North Dakota submarine is seen during bravo sea trials in this U.S. Photo credit: Navy handout picture 10/03/2023 Reuters)