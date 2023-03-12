Main content

San Diego summit on Asian security

Leaders from US, UK, and Australia to strengthen China focused security pact

Britain's Rishi Sunak and Australia's Anthony Albanese have gone to the Pacific coast to meet President Joe Biden at a summit in San Diego. AUKUS is on the agenda - the new defence pact established 18 months ago to counter what they see as a growing security threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also in the programme: the migrants crossing by sea. Will the Italian government’s latest policies help to save lives? And a look ahead to the Oscars.

(Photo: The Virginia-class USS North Dakota submarine is seen during bravo sea trials in this U.S. Photo credit: Navy handout picture 10/03/2023 Reuters)

