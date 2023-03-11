A major political row is raging in the UK following tweets by BBC presenter Gary Lineker. The director general of the BBC apologises after major disruption to its sports coverage.

Also on the programme; Cyclone Freddy has made landfall for the fourth time, battering the central coast of Mozambique. And the Italian coastguard says it's rescued a total of twelve hundred people who were in vessels that got into difficulty in the Mediterranean sea.

(Picture: BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker. Credit: PA)