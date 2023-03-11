Li Qiang has been sworn in as China's new premier as the country faces economy challenges.

A career bureaucrat, Li Qiang, has been sworn in as China's new premier and will be tasked with tackling a series of economic challenges. Also on the programme, Silicon Valley Bank has been shut down by regulators in the biggest banking failure in the United States since the financial crisis; and, clinical trials have shown that a gadget developed by British researchers can help a majority of those living with Tourette's Syndrome to control their symptoms.

(Photo: Fourth plenary session of the National People"s Congress (NPC) in Beijing 11/03/2023 Reuters)