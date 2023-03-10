Iran and Saudi Arabia are normalising their ties after a seven- year rupture. China - which mediated in the reconciliation process - and the UN have welcomed the move; Washington was more cautious. We hear from Saudi and Iran analysts. Also, what does Israel make of the agreement to restore diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and it's arch enemy.

The United States has seen its first major bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis after a run on the tech-focussed Silicon Valley Bank led regulators to close it down.

And a TV interview from inside a prison in Iran. A dual national US citizen pleads with President Biden to secure his release.

(Photo: China's director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban meet in Beijing. Credit: China Daily)