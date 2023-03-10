China's president gets official backing for his unprecedented third term in office.

Xi Jinping has been anointed for a third term as president of China, cementing his position as the country's unchallenged leader. The appointment for what is a largely ceremonial role was expected -- but underlines the hold Mr Xi has over Chinese politics. We ask what he will do with his power.

Also in the programme: an extraordinary phone call from inside a Tehran prison. The US-Iranian national Siamak Namazi speaks to an American TV network. We hear from his brother, appealing for Washington's help; and can a summit between the leaders of France and Britain make the entente more cordiale?

(Photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing China, 10 March 2023. Credit: Mark R Cristino/pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)