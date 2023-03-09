The UN's nuclear watchdog has again warned of the risk of catastrophe in Ukraine after shelling cut power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for a sixth time.

After another blackout at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the UN's nuclear observatory has appealed for a protection zone.

Rafael Grossi has said that renewed Russian shelling, near Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, has almost caused disaster. We'll find out from the president of the European Nuclear Society how likely he thinks an incident is at Zaporizhzhia.

Also in the programme: The fear of Russian influence that's bringing Georgian protesters out onto the streets in their thousands; and in Israel, protests reach new heights of fury against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government.

(Photo shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on 24 November 2022. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)