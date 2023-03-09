Engineers in Ukraine try to restore power after heaviest Russian bombardments for weeks

The authorities in Ukraine are working to restore power to parts of the country after Russia damaged energy infrastructure in a massive overnight bombardment - the heaviest in a month. Ukraine's military says Russia fired nearly ninety missiles and drones.

Also in the programme: Georgian government plans to revoke controversial legislation on foreign agents, but protesters says demonstrations will continue; and the Israeli actor Chaim Topol has died aged 87 - he was best known for playing the lead role in the Hollywood and Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof.

(Photo: Rescuers work at a site of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia"s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv region, Ukraine on 9 March 2023. Credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region/Handout via Reuters)