Georgia police use force to disperse protesters

Police in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, have used tear gas, water cannon and stun grenades against crowds who've again been demonstrating into the night outside parliament.

Also on the programme: the White House marks International Woman's Day by holding its annual International Woman Of Courage Awards. We meet two of them. And following the "Oscars So White" campaign, has diversity improved in movies?

(Picture: Protester outside Tblisi's parliament. Credit: Reuters)

Today 21:06GMT
