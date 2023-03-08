Main content

Protestors gather in Georgia

Georgian opposition and civil society groups call for new protests against government plans to introduce controversial "foreign agent" legislation.

Georgian opposition and civil society groups call for new protests against government plans to introduce controversial "foreign agent" legislation. We hear from opposition MP Grigol Gegelia.

Also on the programme, four bankers go on trial in Switzerland for hiding millions of dollars suspected to belong to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin; and we hear from the scientists who developed a new drug that could treat bone cancer.

(Picture: Participants protest against a draft law on "foreign agents", which critics say represents an authoritarian shift and could hurt the country's bid to join the European Union, during a rally outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 8. Credit: REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

