UK outlines plan to stop migrant boats

UK PM ‘confident’ the government will win legal battles over new migrant law.

The British PM, Rishi Sunak has said he is ‘up for the fight’ to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants crossing the Channel on small boats to reach the UK. We will hear from a supporter and a critic of the plan.

Also on the programme, TikTok spokesman defends its data policy in the United States; and did a pro-Ukraine group sabotage the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia?

(Picture: Rescue workers stand on board a Royal Navy lifeboat, at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain. Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
