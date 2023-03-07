Main content

Former army chief brands Israeli government 'dictatorship'

Former air force chiefs and current reservists in Israel condemn judiciary changes

Former air force chiefs and current fighter pilot reservists in Israel have joined public condemnation of the government's planned legal changes.

Also on the programme, Belarus opposition figure, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail; and, naturalist David Attenborough's new TV series explores the species of the British Isles.

(Photo: Protest against government's judicial overhaul outside US Consulate in Tel Aviv. Credit: Reuters)

Turkey-Syria earthquake, one month on

07/03/2023 20:06 GMT

