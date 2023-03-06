Main content

Turkey-Syria earthquake, one month on

It is a month since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, with officials putting the number of deaths in Turkey alone at 45,968.

Also on the programme, fighter pilots in an elite Israeli Air Force squadron have vowed not to attend training, in an unprecedented protest against the government. Plus, latest analysis of a vase found in a Roman grave in Colchester in the mid-1800s reveals gladiator fights were staged in Roman Britain.

(Picture: An earthquake survivor in southern Turkey. Credit: BBC / Foster)

