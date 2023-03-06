On the frontline towns of Bakhmut and Kupiansk, Ukranian soldiers brace for Russia's springtime offensive. Also on the programme, one month on from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, it's estimated that a million and a half people are still sheltering in tents; and, Estonia's prime minister has won in a landslide election, an important moment for the small Baltic country standing up to Russia.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher in Bakhmut 03/03/2023 Reuters)