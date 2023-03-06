Main content

Ukraine frontlines brace for Russian offensive

Ukrainian soldiers prepare for a springtime offensive from Russia

On the frontline towns of Bakhmut and Kupiansk, Ukranian soldiers brace for Russia's springtime offensive. Also on the programme, one month on from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, it's estimated that a million and a half people are still sheltering in tents; and, Estonia's prime minister has won in a landslide election, an important moment for the small Baltic country standing up to Russia.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher in Bakhmut 03/03/2023 Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

