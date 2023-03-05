Main content

Greek PM seeks forgiveness after train crash

Clashes and demonstrations after Tuesday's crash killed 57 people.

The Greek prime minister has asked for forgiveness after the country's worst ever train crash, which has prompted further protests in the capital Athens. In a statement, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it should not have been possible for two trains heading in different directions to run on the same line without anyone noticing. 57 people died in Tuesday's collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Larissa.

Also in the programme: China has announced a sharp rise in military spending; and she was known as the mother of the disability rights movement in the US - Judy Heumann has died aged 75.

(Photo: A riot police officer prepares to throw a stun grenade next to flames in Athens as clashes take place during a demonstration, after the collision of two trains near the city of Larissa. March 5, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

