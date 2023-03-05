Nations reach an historic agreement to protect the world's oceans. And, China plans to increase military spending and train more soldiers under combat conditions.

Nations have reached an historic agreement to protect the world's oceans following ten years of negotiations. The High Seas Treaty places 30% of the seas into protected areas by 2030, aiming to safeguard and recuperate nature. We hear from Rebecca Hubbard, director of the High Seas Alliance, and Dr. Robert Blasiak, a researcher at Stockholm University.

Also: Has President Emmanuel Macron boosted France's reputation with countries in Africa? We ask political scientist Niagale Bagayoko. After concluding his latest trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya tells us what kind of relationship Kinshasa would like with Paris in the future.

Plus, as China’s National People’s Congress gets underway, Dr. Jie Yu shares her thoughts on Beijing’s plans to increase military spending, and why the government has set a fairly modest economic growth target.

(Image: A humpback whale)