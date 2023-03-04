Fighting in the streets of Bakhmut as Russian forces increase pressure on Ukraine

The Russian army and Wagner mercenaries are putting increasing pressure on Ukraine's soldiers to withdraw from the shattered city of Bakhmut.

Also in the programme: The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has called for an end to what he called the brazen looting in the conflict-hit east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, during a visit to the capital Kinshasa; and we hear from the son of the world-renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly, who has died aged 78. Born in Uruguay, Viñoly was behind many acclaimed -- and controversial -- designs.

(Photo: A general view shows an empty street and buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on 3 March 2023. Credit: Reuters/Oleksandr Ratushniak)