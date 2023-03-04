Main content

The battle for Bakhmut

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

After months of artillery bombardment, the battle for Bakhmut could be entering its closing stages, with reports of street-fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. We hear from the deputy mayor of the city, as well as the families of soldiers taken prisoner by Russian forces.

Also on the programme: a mystery over the assassination of one of the Philippine president’s political allies and; talks between Iran and the UN’s nuclear watchdog after inspectors found traces of uranium that had been enriched to near weapons-grade.

(IMAGE:A Ukrainian soldier rides a military vehicle in Bakhmut. CREDIT: Reuters/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

