A court in Belarus has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison. He was convicted of smuggling and financing "actions grossly violating public order", the Viasna human rights group said. Supporters of Mr Bialiatski, 60, say the authoritarian regime of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is trying to silence him. We hear from the UN's Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus. Also on the programme: scientists identify a new disease in wild birds caused solely by plastic pollution; and we speak to the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary 'Fire of Love'. (File image of Ales Bialiatski. Credit: TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

