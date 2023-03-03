Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ales Bialiatski, is jailed for ten years. We hear from one of his supporters.

Also on the programme, dozens of girls from 26 schools in Iran are being treated for poisoning after another wave of apparent toxic gas attacks. And we hear about "vocal fry" a vocal tic used by Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johannson and, it has been discovered, by whales.

(Picture: Ales Bialiatski in 2021 Credit: EPA)