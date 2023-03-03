Main content

Nobel Laureate imprisoned in Belarus

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ales Bialiatski, is jailed for ten years.

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ales Bialiatski, is jailed for ten years. We hear from one of his supporters.

Also on the programme, dozens of girls from 26 schools in Iran are being treated for poisoning after another wave of apparent toxic gas attacks. And we hear about "vocal fry" a vocal tic used by Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johannson and, it has been discovered, by whales.

(Picture: Ales Bialiatski in 2021 Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

G20 meeting in India ends in acrimony

Next

03/03/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.