G20 meeting in India ends in acrimony

A G20 meeting in New Delhi ends in acrimony, with disagreements over the Ukraine war making a joint statement impossible.

A G20 meeting in New Delhi ends in acrimony, with disagreements over the Ukraine war making a joint statement impossible. Newshour hears from Jitendra Nath Misra, a former Indian ambassador.

Also in the programme: Greece's antiquated rail network; and the secret corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

(Picture: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. Credit: Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS)

