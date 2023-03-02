There have been angry exchanges between Russia and the US at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers.

There have been angry exchanges between Russia and the US at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers. The American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the meeting was hampered by Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ invasion of Ukraine, while Russia’s Sergei Lavrov accused the West of drenching everything in ‘the sauce of so-called Russian aggression.’

Also on the programme: Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks about the Nigerian elections and; Romania makes an AI chatbot its newest government adviser.

Picture: Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting. Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis