Main content

US and Russia trade barbs at G20

There have been angry exchanges between Russia and the US at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers.

There have been angry exchanges between Russia and the US at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers. The American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the meeting was hampered by Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ invasion of Ukraine, while Russia’s Sergei Lavrov accused the West of drenching everything in ‘the sauce of so-called Russian aggression.’

Also on the programme: Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks about the Nigerian elections and; Romania makes an AI chatbot its newest government adviser.

Picture: Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting. Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

China hits back at US for Covid lab origin report

Next

02/03/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.