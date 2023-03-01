Beijing hits back at Washington over a report from the US FBI pointing the finger at a Wuhan lab as the start for the Covid pandemic.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that the bureau believes Covid-19 most likely originated in a Chinese government-controlled lab. It is the first public confirmation of the FBI's classified judgement of how the pandemic virus emerged.

Many scientists point out there is no evidence that it leaked from a lab and other US government agencies have drawn differing conclusions to the FBI's. We'll hear from a former White House bio-defence official about what this report means.

Also in the programme: Nigeria's new president is a political veteran, but some in Nigeria say Bola Tinubu hasn't come clean about his medical problems; and the fishing scandal which has enmeshed Namibia and Iceland.

(Photo shows a masked woman stands at the window of a container turned into a Covid-19 fever clinic in Shanghai, China on 1 March 2023. Credit: Alex Plavevski/EPA)