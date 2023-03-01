The governing All Progressives Congress candidate, Bona Tinubu, is today celebrating victory in the Nigerian presidential election, winning 37 percent of the vote. Opposition parties are calling foul amid allegations of ballot stuffing. We speak to the APC Governor of Kaduna State and a spokesperson for the opposition Labour Party, who are demanding a re-run of the election.

Also in the programme: at least 36 people have been killed in Greece’s worst ever train crash; and a new exhibition explores the life, career, and numerous scandals of French musician Serge Gainsbourg

(Picture: Bola Tinubu celebrating election win. Credit: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye)