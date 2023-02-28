The candidate for Nigeria’s governing party, Bola Tinubu, has strengthened his lead in the elections, but three opposition parties have strongly criticised the poll and said it must be abandoned. We speak to a candidate from the opposition Labour Party, Ireti Heeba Kingibe, who joins the call in spite of just winning her own seat.

Also in the programme: what is behind the poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls in Iran? And how the landmark trial that convicted Argentina's last military dictator has been turned into a film that’s been nominated for an Oscar.

Photo: People browse through a newspaper at a vendor's stand in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, as election results trickle in. Credit: Akintunde Akinleye/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock