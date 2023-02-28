Main content

Israeli settler denies rampage

We speak to someone from the same settlement as two brothers killed in a shooting.

We speak to an Israeli settler from the same settlement as two brothers who were killed in a shooting on Sunday. They were shot in a town called Hawara near Nablus in the West Bank; houses, cars and buildings were then burnt down by Israeli settlers afterwards. But Yonaton Behar from the Har Bracha settlement says it wasn’t a rampage at all.

Also in the programme: An update on elections in Nigeria and; A temple in India introduces a mechanical elephant to conduct rituals.

(Picture: A man walks among cars burnt in Hawara. Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

