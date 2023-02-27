The UK and the EU break the deadlock over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The UK and the EU have finally managed to break the deadlock over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after Britain's exit from the European Single Market and Customs Union. The British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, have hailed their deal as a 'decisive breakthrough'. We hear from George Parker of the Financial Times on what it means for Northern Ireland and Britain's relations with the EU.

Also in the programme, the violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank town of Huwara; and an interview with the deputy mayor of Bakhmut, continuing scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Photo: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands at the end of a news conference on a post-Brexit deal in Windsor, Britain. Credit: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)