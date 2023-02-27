Israel has deployed extra troops to the occupied West Bank, after a Palestinian man was shot dead as Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages overnight, setting fire to houses and cars. The rioting was in response to the killing on Sunday of two Jewish brothers in one of the villages - Hawara.

Also in the programme: The British prime minister and the president of the European Commission discuss a new deal on post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland.

And Belarusian opposition figures say a Russian military plane has been damaged in a sabotage attack inside the country. We'll hear from the leader of the group that says it was behind the explosions.

(Photo: A building and cars burnt in an attack by Israeli settlers, following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers, are seen near Hawara in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank, February 27, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Ammar Awad)