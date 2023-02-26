Officials said at least 12 were children, including a baby and young twins. It's feared the casualty figure could rise as it's not clear how many migrants were on the vessel.

Also on the programme, the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority have announced their joint commitment to take immediate steps to end a surge in violence. And controversy on the Indian edition of Masterchef, is it really OK to allow one guest to cook with paneer when everyone else has to cook with fish?

(Picture: Rescued migrants in Italy. Credit: Shutterstock)