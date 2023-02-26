More than 40 migrants, including a baby, have died and dozens more have survived after their overloaded boat sank in rough seas off southern Italy. The vessel reportedly broke apart while trying to land with more than 100 people on board near the coastal town of Crotone in the Calabria region. Also on the programme: Jordan hosts a high-level security meeting between Israeli and Palestinian officials, to try to calm a recent wave of deadly violence. And we go to Nigeria to get the latest on the country's tightest election since the end of military rule in 1999, with first results expected later on Sunday. (Image: Cutro, on the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, Italy, February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Giuseppe Pipita)

