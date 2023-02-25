Main content

Counting begins in Nigeria election

Nearly ninety million people were eligible to vote.

Nearly ninety million people were eligible to vote. The candidates of Nigeria's two dominant parties, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, are facing a challenge from Peter Obi, a former state governor who has used social media to capture the support of young people.

Also on the programme, our reporter Laura Bicker is on one of the helicopters bringing aid to Turkey's earth quake zone. And the marrying of Western and Eastern classical music, we hear from the legendary jazz musician John McLaughlan whose band, Shakti, returns with a new album.

(Picture: Voters queue in Nigeria Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nigerians vote in crucial election

Next

26/02/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.