Nearly ninety million people were eligible to vote. The candidates of Nigeria's two dominant parties, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, are facing a challenge from Peter Obi, a former state governor who has used social media to capture the support of young people.

Also on the programme, our reporter Laura Bicker is on one of the helicopters bringing aid to Turkey's earth quake zone. And the marrying of Western and Eastern classical music, we hear from the legendary jazz musician John McLaughlan whose band, Shakti, returns with a new album.

(Picture: Voters queue in Nigeria Credit: Reuters)