Nigerians vote in crucial election
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Long queues have formed at polling stations in Nigeria as voters pick a new leader in the most unpredictable election since the end of military rule.
Also in the programme: Our reporter is on one of the helicopters bringing aid to Turkey's earth quake zone; and we debate who is to blame for the war in Ukraine.
Today 13:06GMT
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service