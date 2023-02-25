Main content

Nigerians vote in crucial election

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Long queues have formed at polling stations in Nigeria as voters pick a new leader in the most unpredictable election since the end of military rule.

Also in the programme: Our reporter is on one of the helicopters bringing aid to Turkey's earth quake zone; and we debate who is to blame for the war in Ukraine.

