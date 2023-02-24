Main content

Ukraine war: one year on

President Zelensky says victory “will inevitably await us” if allies “respect their promises”

On the day Ukraine marks a year since the start of the war, we hear about the fierce fighting that is continuing in the east of Ukraine. Also in the programme: we speak to Olha, who lost her mother in Bucha last year; and we speak to Kenya’s UN ambassador to understand the different stances African countries have taken towards the war.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responds to a question during a press conference in Kyiv. Credit: EPA).

