One year after Russia launched its invasion, we're live in Kyiv and Moscow.

One year after Moscow launched its invasion, ceremonies have been held in Kyiv and towns and cities across Ukraine - while in Russia the occasion is not being conspicuously marked. There's been no comment from President Putin, although the former president, Dmitry Medvedev, suggested his country should push Ukrainian forces all the way back to the Polish border. In Ukraine's capital, President Zelensky pledged to do everything to achieve victory in the year ahead.

Newshour's Lyse Doucet is live in the capital Kyiv and we'll be live in Moscow as well.

(Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hands a flag to a serviceman during a ceremony dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. February 24, 2023. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)