We hear about Russians supporting the war in Ukraine and those against.

Ahead of an expected vote in the UN General Assembly about the war in Ukraine - which has its first anniversary on Friday - we go to Russia where it is Defender of the Fatherland Day. It's a celebration of the country's armed forces. How popular is Vladimir Putin inside Russia? We also hear from two Russian men escaping military service.

Also on the programme: the BBC Middle East correspondent in Nablus; and David Bowie’s archive at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian service members involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Credit: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters)