Main content
Shamima Begum loses British citizenship appeal
Shamima Begum loses British citizenship appeal despite ‘credible’ trafficking claims
Shamima Begum loses British citizenship appeal. While the ruling said it was possible she was a victim of trafficking, the judge found the government still had a legal right to take her citizenship away.
Also on the programme: the BBC Middle East correspondent Anna Foster at a relief centre in the city of Adana; and mixing olive oil and coffee.
(Picture: Shamima Begum during her interview with BBC's Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville, at al-Hawl refugee camp in north-eastern Syria. Picture credit: BBC News.)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only