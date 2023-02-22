Shamima Begum loses British citizenship appeal. While the ruling said it was possible she was a victim of trafficking, the judge found the government still had a legal right to take her citizenship away.

Also on the programme: the BBC Middle East correspondent Anna Foster at a relief centre in the city of Adana; and mixing olive oil and coffee.

(Picture: Shamima Begum during her interview with BBC's Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville, at al-Hawl refugee camp in north-eastern Syria. Picture credit: BBC News.)